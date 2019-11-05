17,335 Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after buying an additional 15,040,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,709,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,042 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter worth about $39,026,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter worth about $32,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. 241,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,215,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.39. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

