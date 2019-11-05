1,730 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,938,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 838,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,059,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.93.

NYSE:APD opened at $214.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.64 and a 1-year high of $232.47.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.