1,593 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

VBR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,610. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $134.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

