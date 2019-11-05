15,587 Shares in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 118.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,290,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 1,244,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the period. OZ Management LP boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.4% during the second quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,163,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 288,907 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 191,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,620. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.70. United Microelectronics Corp has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

