153,400 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 92.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

In other news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $994,161.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,877.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Express stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

