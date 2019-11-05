$136.39 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post $136.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.40 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $130.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $543.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.57 million to $546.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $576.92 million, with estimates ranging from $571.12 million to $581.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.97%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $64.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Richard Liebhaber sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $267,475.05. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,512. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,995,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 191,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after buying an additional 105,911 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 572,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after buying an additional 87,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,631,000 after buying an additional 86,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

