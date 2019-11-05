125,000 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 15.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 171,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 125,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 868.0% during the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

NYSE SLB opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

