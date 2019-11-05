$121.47 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $121.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $113.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $489.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $496.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $521.19 million, with estimates ranging from $509.70 million to $539.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.98. 57,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,258. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $404,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $81,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,803 shares of company stock worth $3,067,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

