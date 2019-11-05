12,082 Shares in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.10% of Boston Beer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.45, for a total value of $383,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim set a $462.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.63.

NYSE SAM opened at $352.97 on Tuesday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $230.93 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.19.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

