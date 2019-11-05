$1.91 EPS Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Fly Leasing posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE:FLY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

