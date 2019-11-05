$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIK shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. 2,389,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

In related news, Director Beryl Raff bought 6,700 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at $231,517.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Michaels Companies by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,351,000 after buying an additional 2,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Michaels Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,404,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,216,000 after buying an additional 568,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Michaels Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,655,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,606,000 after buying an additional 146,442 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Michaels Companies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after buying an additional 644,692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 2,762,399 shares during the period.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

