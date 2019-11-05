$1.20 Million in Sales Expected for ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to post sales of $1.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. ArQule reported sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full-year sales of $3.60 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.11 million, with estimates ranging from $4.95 million to $23.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArQule.

Get ArQule alerts:

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 53,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARQL opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. ArQule has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArQule (ARQL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.