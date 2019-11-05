0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Hits $605,830.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $605,830.00 and $845,235.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.67 or 0.05821479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002275 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014465 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00045781 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,291,450 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

