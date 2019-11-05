$0.67 EPS Expected for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE CNS opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 303.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 41.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

