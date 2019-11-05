$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

