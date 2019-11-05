-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

ARAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Aravive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aravive in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,892. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $74.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Aravive news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.