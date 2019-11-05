$0.45 EPS Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $448.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,775. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $20.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,375.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

