$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.