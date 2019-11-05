$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

