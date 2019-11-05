$0.26 EPS Expected for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. PolyOne reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of POL opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PolyOne by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

