-$0.14 EPS Expected for Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.22). Nextdecade reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nextdecade.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08.

NEXT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nextdecade in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdecade during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nextdecade by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nextdecade by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nextdecade by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nextdecade by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,804 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdecade stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

