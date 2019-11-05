$0.04 EPS Expected for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. FireEye posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in FireEye by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $16.61. 225,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.97. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

