Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.49

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 9420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 102.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 312.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 134.4% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,453,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 20.0% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,200,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $6,675,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.