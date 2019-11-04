Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Select Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $807.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.70.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Select Energy Services’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

