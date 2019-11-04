Zscaler (ZS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS):

10/22/2019 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2019 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

9/18/2019 – Zscaler had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Zscaler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

9/11/2019 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/11/2019 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Zscaler was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $44.36. 1,404,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,739. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -369.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total transaction of $381,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $47,020.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,836. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after purchasing an additional 655,847 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 440,077 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,057,000 after purchasing an additional 400,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 392,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

