Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0063 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Coinhub, BitForex, BiteBTC and OTCBTC. Zilliqa has a market cap of $54.75 million and approximately $23.19 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00220516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.01391050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Zebpay, DragonEX, Upbit, Kyber Network, Coinhub, Coinone, Bithumb, BiteBTC, BitForex, AirSwap, BitMart, OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, DEx.top, Tokenomy, HitBTC, FCoin, Binance, GOPAX, OTCBTC, WazirX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Koinex, OOOBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Korbit, Radar Relay and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

