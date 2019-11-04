Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $241.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

