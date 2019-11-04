Zealium (NZL) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,029.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Zealium has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $17,029.00 and $15.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001052 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,762,439 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,439 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

