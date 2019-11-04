Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura began coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.89. 21,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,056. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $132,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 958.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

