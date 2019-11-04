Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) to Buy

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 34,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 270.78% and a negative net margin of 794.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

