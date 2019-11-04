Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $35.01.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

