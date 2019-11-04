Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Strong-Buy

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,308. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.40.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.30% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

