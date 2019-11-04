Zacks Investment Research Lowers TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CGBD. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCG BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of TCG BDC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,694. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $853.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,080,000 after acquiring an additional 503,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 341,430 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 1,539,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,409,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 290,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.