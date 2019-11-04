Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE:FBM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,734. The company has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $77,330,000.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 2,038.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth $379,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth $929,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 119.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

