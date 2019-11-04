Zacks Investment Research Lowers Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $1.51 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUG. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Auryn Resources during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auryn Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 214.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

