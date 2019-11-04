Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) to Sell

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

HEXO has been the subject of several other research reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight Capital lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $2.19 on Friday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 6,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,944 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 336,897 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

