Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Apollo Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 535,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $4,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 135,636 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

