Zacks: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICMB. ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 15,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $104,055.84. Insiders acquired 29,811 shares of company stock worth $199,244 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 10,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $90.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 42.28%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

