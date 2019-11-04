Zacks: Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Given $17.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($4.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exagen an industry rank of 141 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

XGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bio-Exagen L.P. H.I.G. bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Shares of NYSE:XGN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 84,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,278. Exagen has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

