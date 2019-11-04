Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.00 Target Price for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LAKE shares. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on Lakeland Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

LAKE traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,631. The company has a market cap of $88.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.43. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.