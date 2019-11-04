Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.67. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.91. 37,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,237. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $578.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.