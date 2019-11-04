Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will report $178.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.66 million. InterXion posted sales of $165.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that InterXion will report full-year sales of $707.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.16 million to $715.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $807.97 million, with estimates ranging from $792.85 million to $824.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of InterXion stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. InterXion has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.37, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

