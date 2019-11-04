Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $735.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 16.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

