Zacks: Analysts Set $4.33 Price Target for Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA)

Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Charah Solutions’ rating score has declined by 23% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Charah Solutions an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. First Analysis lowered their target price on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other Charah Solutions news, CFO Roger D. Shannon bought 12,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Also, CEO Scott Andrew Sewell bought 14,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,105. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRA stock remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,904. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30). Charah Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

