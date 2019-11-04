Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.13). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 2,493,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,025,242 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.18. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.