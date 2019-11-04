Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Pioneer Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

PESX traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 338,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08. Pioneer Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Energy Services (PESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.