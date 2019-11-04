Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Pioneer Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

PESX traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 338,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08. Pioneer Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

