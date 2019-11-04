Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNFT shares. Compass Point started coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,144,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 627,806 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $19,571,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $18,570,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 39.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 524,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 149,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNFT traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $743.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.28. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

