Zacks: American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Given $14.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Finance Trust an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFIN. B. Riley began coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick bought 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,052.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 582.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 491.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 164,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 126.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 80,181 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

