Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $99.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.81 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.