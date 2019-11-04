Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in October

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Youngevity International by 2,064.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 490,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Youngevity International by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Youngevity International by 347.8% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Youngevity International in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Youngevity International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 74,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Youngevity International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ YGYI opened at $4.41 on Monday. Youngevity International has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Youngevity International had a negative return on equity of 90.25% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 55.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

