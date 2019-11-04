York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. York Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of YORW stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. 36,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. York Water has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that York Water will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in York Water by 2,848.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in York Water by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in York Water by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

